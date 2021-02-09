Japan's Nexty Electronics partners with S. Korean image radar firm

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nexty Electronics Corp., an electronic trading arm of Toyota Tsusho Corp., has formed a capital and business alliance with a South Korean developer of high-performance image radar modules. Nexty Electronics said in a Feb. 3 statement that its partnership with Smart Radar System Inc. will provide various applications including watching over elderly people and children, home security, robotics and smart vehicle technologies. The Tokyo-based firm said the alliance combines its semiconductor and other hardware technologies with Smart Radar's versatile image radar technologies to meet chall...