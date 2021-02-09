Japan submarine collision left more extensive damage than 1st thought

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine that collided Monday with a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean off the western main island of Shikoku suffered more extensive damage than initially thought, MSDF officials said Tuesday. Part of the 84-meter-long Souryu's conning tower has been warped and its starboard hydroplane, which helps control depth, is broken, they said. The submarine's communications equipment was also damaged in the accident, resulting in the incident not being reported for more than three hours. The collision occurred at around 10:55 a.m. off Cape Ashizuri in Koc...