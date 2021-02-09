Cabinet OKs bills to promote delayed digital reforms in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The Cabinet approved bills Tuesday to promote the digitalization of Japan centering on the launch of a new government agency in September, with the coronavirus pandemic having exposed shortfalls in the country's provision of administrative services. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government hopes establishing the agency and revamping computer systems at the central and local governments will boost the quality of services to the public after years of delay by the country in implementing digitalization initiatives. The Suga government, which has placed top priority on digital reforms, aims to h...