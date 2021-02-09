Nikkei ends at fresh 30-year high on robust corporate earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended gains for the third straight session on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei ending at a fresh 30-year high, as strong domestic corporate earnings boosted optimism for an early economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 117.43 points, or 0.40 percent, from Monday at 29,505.93, its highest closing since Aug. 3, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.59 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 1,925.54. Gainers were led by mining, securities brokerage, and information and com...