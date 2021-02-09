Singapore PM Lee's wife to step down as CEO of state investment firm

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife Ho Ching will retire from her role as head of Singapore's state investment firm Temasek Holdings in October to make way for a "leadership transition," the company said Tuesday. Ho, 67, will leave Temasek Holdings on Oct. 1 after leading the sovereign wealth fund for 17 years, it said in a statement, with her post to be taken over by Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, 57, CEO of the company's subsidiary Temasek International. Ho joined Temasek in 2002 and was appointed CEO in January 2004. In August that year, her husband became the country's third prime minister....