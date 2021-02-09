N. Korea's Kim vows to rebuild sluggish economy despite COVID woes

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to take necessary steps to rebuild the nation's sluggish economy even amid concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak, state-run media reported Tuesday. At a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party on Monday, Kim promised to overcome "negative elements obstructing the socialist construction," the official Korean Central News Agency said. Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying his party will "take important measures to push forward the economic construction and provide the people with more stable and improved living conditions...