Nissan reports 367.72 bil. yen net loss in April-Dec. period

Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday reported a net loss of 367.72 billion yen ($3.5 billion)in the April-December period, hurt by slumping auto sales in North America and other key markets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese automaker said its operating loss came to 131.63 billion yen as sales slumped 29.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.32 trillion yen. Nissan now expects a smaller net loss of 530 billion yen in the current year through March than its previous forecast of a 615 billion yen loss. The automaker will remain in the red for the second straight year.