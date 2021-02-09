Basketball: Hachimura marks 23rd birthday with 1st double-double of yr

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura celebrated his 23rd birthday with his first double-double of the season as the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 105-101 in the NBA on Monday. The Japanese forward chipped in with 19 points and 10 rebounds during his 36 minutes and 19 seconds on the court to help his team claim its sixth win of the season. "It was a game I wanted to win whatever the cost. Both the team and I fought it through concentrating," said Hachimura, who scored with seven of 13 shots he had, including a triple. The Wizards trailed 27-24 after the first quarter but Hachimura scored nine points alone...