N. Korea stole $316 mil. in cryptocurrency by cyberattacks: U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has stolen about $316.4 million worth of cryptocurrencies through cyberattacks from 2019 to 2020, according to a report submitted to the U.N. sanctions committee. The report compiled by a U.N. panel of experts states that North Korea acquired the digital currencies by launching cyberattacks on financial institutions and exchanges, taking advantage of lax regulations on cryptocurrencies and the difficulty of tracking such assets. These illegally obtained assets are believed to have been used for North Korea's nuclear and missile development amid continued U.N. sanctions. The report ...