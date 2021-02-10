Tokyo stocks open lower after Nikkei's close at new 30-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains amid caution about chasing the upside after the Nikkei ended at a fresh 30-year high in the previous session. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 88.22 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday to 29,417.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.23 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,923.31. Decliners were led by mining, nonferrous metal and glass and ceramics product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 104.59-60 yen compared with 104.50-60 yen i...