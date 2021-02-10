Ex-Tokyo fire chief recalls tense days of Fukushima disaster response

Newsfrom Japan

The former chief of the Tokyo Fire Department clearly remembers the day nearly 10 years ago when he ordered a team to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant crippled by a massive earthquake and tsunami in the belief it "had to be done, even if it caused casualties" among its members. The capital's former fire chief Yuji Arai, 69, and a dozen former commanding officers who were involved in the unprecedented mission in 2011, met five times between July and December last year to document their experiences in dealing with the country's worst nuclear disaster. Most at the department did not have a str...