Soccer: Japanese midfielder Fujimoto scores 1st goal for Gil Vicente

Japanese midfielder Kanya Fujimoto struck his maiden goal for Portuguese first-division club Gil Vicente on Tuesday, netting the opener in a 2-1 loss to league leaders Sporting Lisbon. The 21-year-old, who moved from J-League second-division side Tokyo Verdy on loan last August, made his presence felt with a sharp goal in the 36th minute at Gil Vicente's Estadio Cidade de Barcelos. With the Sporting defense scrambling to hold off a counterattack, Fujimoto timed his run perfectly near the back post and volleyed home off a ball into the box from teammate Claude Goncalves. Fujimoto headed to the ...