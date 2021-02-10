U.S. startup ties up with Toyota, Denso to develop driverless cars

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. startup Aurora Innovation Inc. said Tuesday it has tied up with Toyota Motor Corp. and its supplier Denso Corp. to develop driverless cars for ride-hailing services. The U.S tech firm said it plans to start testing the initial fleet of autonomous vehicles by the end of the year, using Toyota's Sienna minivans equipped with Aurora's self-driving technology. The three companies aim to mass-produce driverless vehicles over the next few years for ride-hailing networks including those provided by Uber Technologies Inc., Aurora said. "We're excited and honored to work with them to unlock driver...