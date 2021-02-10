Tokyo stocks recoup earlier losses in morning on strong earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Wednesday morning after erasing earlier losses on buying in companies that have reported strong earnings, though caution about chasing higher levels remained a day after the benchmark index closed at a fresh 30-year high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 25.55 points, or 0.09 percent, from Tuesday to 29,531.48. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.92 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,934.46. Gainers were led by rubber product, oil and coal product and transportation equipment issues.