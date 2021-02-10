NEC to design systems for integrated transport fare collection in Dhaka

Newsfrom Japan

NEC Corp. will design clearinghouse systems to help integrate transport fare collection systems in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, the Japanese information and technology company said. NEC received an order from Katahira and Engineers International, or KEI, to design the systems under a technical cooperation project of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, the company said in a press release last Friday. The establishment of the clearinghouse systems to integrate the transport fare collections systems in phase 2 of the JICA project, has been awarded to KEI and the Japan Develo...