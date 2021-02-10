CORRECTED: Toyota ups FY 2020 net profit outlook to 1.9 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday raised its earnings forecast for fiscal 2020, saying it expects a net profit of 1.90 trillion yen ($18 billion) following a steady recovery in auto demand in the U.S. and Chinese markets despite the coronavirus pandemic and a global semiconductor shortage. Toyota previously forecast a net profit of 1.42 trillion yen for the year through March 31. The revised figure is 6.7 percent down from fiscal 2019. Operating profit is expected to fall 16.6 percent to 2 trillion yen, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.3 trillion yen. The sales forecast was slightly raise...