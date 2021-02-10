CORRECTED: Nikkei ends at new 30-year high on solid earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks eked out gains Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei closing at a new 30-year high, as buying on robust corporate earnings erased earlier losses triggered by investors locking in gains from recent sharp advances. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 57.00 points, or 0.19 percent, from Tuesday at 29,562.93, its highest finish since Aug. 2, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.28 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 1,930.82. Gainers were led by rubber product, pulp and paper and transportation equipment issues.