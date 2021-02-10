Economists project Japan GDP grew 8% in Oct.-Dec. on export recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the October-December period likely grew an annualized real 7.97 percent from the previous quarter buoyed by a strong recovery of exports following a coronavirus pandemic-caused slump, market forecasts showed Wednesday. The forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020 by economists at 36 private-sector think tanks corresponds to a 1.93 percent expansion on a seasonally-adjusted quarterly basis, growing for the second straight quarter, according to the Japan Center for Economic Research. The growth is largely due to exports of goods and services estimated to grow 9.06 percent, acco...