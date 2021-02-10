Tennis: Osaka powers into Australian Open 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Women's world No. 3 Naomi Osaka served up a tennis master class at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-3 second-round victory over Caroline Garcia of France in Melbourne. Seeking a second Australian Open title to go with her two U.S. Open championships, Osaka sealed the 1-hour, 1-minute win at Rod Laver Arena, with her 10th ace of the match. Osaka, who won her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne in 2019, made virtually no mistakes in the first set apart from a pair of double faults while her opponent pressed. Garcia rallied at the last, fighting off three set points on her serve bef...