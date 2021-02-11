FOCUS: China's "zero corona" policy frustrates Japanese in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

With the Lunar New Year holidays coming, China's drastic "zero corona" policy has baffled Japanese workers in Beijing, most of who have been forced to continue to stay in the capital for more than one year. One day before the 40-day Spring Festival travel season, known as the world's biggest human migration period, began on Jan. 28, the Beijing government abruptly announced stricter steps to restrict movement of people to prevent the intrusion of the novel coronavirus. "I had planned to make a temporary return to Japan during the Lunar New Year holidays to meet my family and had booked a fligh...