Baseball: Sawamura set to sign with Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

The Boston Red Sox are set to add Japanese free-agent reliever Hirokazu Sawamura to their bullpen, Major League Baseball's official site reported Wednesday. The American League club has yet to announce the right-hander's signing due to some procedural matters, according to MLB.com. Sawamura finished last season with the Pacific League's Lotte Marines following a trade from the Central League's Yomiuri Giants. The 32-year-old would be the latest in a line of Japanese relievers to play for Boston, following Hideki Okajima, Koji Uehara and Junichi Tazawa. Sawamura served as the Giants' closer in ...