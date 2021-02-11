Osaka drops plan to open casino resort by March 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka officials have decided to scrap the western Japan city's plan to open a casino resort by March 2027 under the country's liberalized gambling laws, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. In 2019, the city of Osaka and Osaka Prefecture set fiscal 2026 as their target, but this will not be mentioned in a soon-to-be adopted policy as a number of companies have fallen behind in their preparations for the project, according to the sources. The decision comes after the Japanese government postponed its plans to accept formal applications ...