Baseball: Blue Jays cut pitcher Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

The Toronto Blue Jays removed Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi from their 40-man roster on Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced. The 33-year-old Yamaguchi joined the Blue Jays a year ago on a two-year deal but has not yet played in Toronto since it moved its home games to Buffalo, New York, during the coronavirus-hit 2020 season. The first player ever posted by the tradition-bound Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League, Yamaguchi signed with Toronto for $3.175 million a year. He pitched 25-2/3 innings in 17 relief appearances for the Blue Jays, going 2-4 with an 8.06 ERA. By design...