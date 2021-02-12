Court again nixes appeal against extradition to Japan over Ghosn case

Newsfrom Japan

A U.S. federal high court rejected an appeal Thursday against the extradition of two men to Japan to face charges over allegedly helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country in December 2019. The federal high court in Boston upheld a district court ruling in late January that Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, and his 27-year-old son Peter Taylor should be handed over to Japanese authorities. The district court ruling came after the State Department approved the extradition of the two men last October at the request of Japanese law enforcement authorities. ...