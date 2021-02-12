Tokyo stocks open mixed as tech share advance, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as buying in high tech-related shares, tracking an overnight rise to a new closing record by the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite index, was offset by investors locking in recent big advances. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 14.22 points, or 0.05 percent, from Wednesday to 29,548.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.15 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,931.97. Japanese markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. Decliners were led by marine transportat...