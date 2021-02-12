G-7 finance chiefs to gather online, antivirus steps on agenda

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized economies will hold a teleconference Friday, with the agenda expected to include cooperation in addressing the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The online meeting by finance ministers and central bank governors is the first G-7 ministerial gathering in 2021, with Britain holding the group's presidency. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who took office following the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, will take part in the talks for the first time as a minister. She formerly headed the Federal Reserve, th...