Tokyo stocks mixed in morning as chip shares rise, gains locked in

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as the buying of chip-related shares, tracking overnight gains in their U.S. peers, was offset by investors locking in recent gains. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 83.57 points, or 0.28 percent, from Wednesday to 29,479.36. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.36 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,932.18. Japanese markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. Metal product and mining issues led gainers while decliners were led by marine transportation, and textile and apparel issues.