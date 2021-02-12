Oji group to build new corrugated container plant in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese paper manufacturer Oji Holdings Corp. has announced a plan to construct its 10th corrugated container plant in Malaysia. Oji said Tuesday its wholly owned local subsidiary, GS Paperboard & Packaging Sdn. Bhd., will build the new plant in the western coastal state of Selangor at a total investment cost of about 5 billion yen ($47.7 million). The plant will begin operations in June 2022. It will boost Oji's corrugated container production capacity by about 15 percent in Malaysia, where the company has a market share of around 30 percent. Oji has been expanding its corrugated conta...