Main events scheduled for Feb. 15-21

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 15-21: Feb. 15 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release 1st preliminary estimates of gross domestic product data for October-December, whole of 2020. Feb. 16 (Tues) -- Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling for ex-aide of ex-Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over bribery case during upper house election campaign in 2019. Feb. 17 (Wed) -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for December, whole of 2020. -- Tourism agency to release foreign visitor arrivals data for January. -- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for Janu...