Senior bureaucrats dined 12 times with PM Suga's son: ministry

Newsfrom Japan

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said Friday its probe has found four senior bureaucrats dined with one of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's three sons on a combined total of 12 occasions, beginning in 2016, and received gifts from him. The ministry has been investigating the matter after a weekly magazine reported that the four had been taken to posh Tokyo restaurants and been given gifts by the son, who works at Tohokushinsha Film Corp., a satellite broadcasting company. Whether the four paid for their dining costs and how much the gifts were worth are still being examined in d...