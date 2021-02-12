Tokyo stocks end mixed on solid blue chips, caution over recent gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Friday as solid gains in semiconductor-related shares and some blue chips such as Toyota Motor Corp. were offset by investors locking gains from the recent market surge. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 42.86 points, or 0.14 percent, from Wednesday at 29,520.07. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 1,933.88. Financial markets in Japan were closed Thursday for a national holiday. Decliners were led by marine transportation and glass and ceramic product issues, while ...