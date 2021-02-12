Tennis: Osaka advances to Australian Open 4th round with win over Jabeur

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Naomi Osaka stayed in cruise control Friday at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. The three-time Grand Slam winner from Japan took 78 minutes to dispatch world No. 30 Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 and book a showdown with former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the round of 16. Despite winning four break points and remaining in control from start to finish, No. 3 seed Osaka was made to cover plenty of ground by Jabeur, one of her friends on the tour, whose repertoire included several drop shots. "It was really fun, (bu...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News