Tennis: Osaka advances to Australian Open 4th round with win over Jabeur

Naomi Osaka stayed in cruise control Friday at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. The three-time Grand Slam winner from Japan took 78 minutes to dispatch world No. 30 Jabeur 6-3, 6-2 and book a showdown with former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the round of 16. Despite winning four break points and remaining in control from start to finish, No. 3 seed Osaka was made to cover plenty of ground by Jabeur, one of her friends on the tour, whose repertoire included several drop shots. "It was really fun, (bu...