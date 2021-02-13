Global air passenger traffic falls record 66% in 2020 amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Global air passenger traffic in 2020 sank a record 65.9 percent from the year before amid tighter border controls due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a rebound to around half of 2019 levels expected this year, an industry group said. The plunge was mainly attributable to a 75.6 percent drop in international passenger traffic, according to data from the International Air Transport Association. Demand for business trips and tourism tumbled after many countries imposed entry bans or requested self-quarantine to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The impact of the pandemic was less harsh ...