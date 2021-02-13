Exports from 6 ASEAN states only down 2.2% in 2020 despite pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Exports from six Southeast Asian countries fell 2.2 percent in 2020 from a year earlier to a combined $1.35 trillion, a relatively small decline despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting the region and other parts of the world, according to data from the Japan External Trade Organization. Of the six, only Vietnam posted an increase in exports for the year, up 7.0 percent to $282.66 billion, with a 5.2 percent drop to Japan more than offset by a 25.7 percent rise to the United States and an 18.0 percent expansion to China, JETRO said, citing Hanoi's customs authorities. However, Vietnam's growin...