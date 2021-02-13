FEATURE: Why a Japanese man proudly took his wife's last name

Newsfrom Japan

Shu Matsuo Post is a man who calls himself a feminist. But he wasn't born a feminist, and for the first 28 years of his life he never tried to understand what it was like to be a girl and a woman in a patriarchal society. Then he met his now-wife Tina, who taught him that he has been socially conditioned to see things a certain way. She helped him realize he doesn't need to be macho to be a man or follow the dating script that says he pays. He had his feminist awakening. "The more I learned about gender bias, the more I saw it in everyday life," the 35-year-old Tokyo businessman said in a rece...