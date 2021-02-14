URGENT: 950,000 homes in Japan without power after quake: gov't spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top government spokesman said some 950,000 homes were without electricity following the powerful earthquake that rocked northeastern Japan late Saturday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said as of 11:30 p.m., the blackout had affected 860,000 homes under the area covered by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and 90,000 homes under Tohoku Electric Power Co. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed the government to quickly survey the damage from the magnitude 7.1 quake, conduct rescue efforts where necessary, and to relay information to the public in a timely manner.