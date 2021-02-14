Tennis: Osaka edges Muguruza in Australian Open thriller

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese world No. 3 Naomi Osaka survived two match points and secured a gutsy three-set win over Spain's Garbine Muguruza on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. The 2019 champion Osaka was facing elimination when she fell 5-3 behind in the third set, but the 23-year-old rallied to win four straight points to survive the 10th game before reeling off three consecutive games to claim the 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. It was the first meeting between the two former world No. 1 players and Osaka, the U.S. Open winner in 2018 and 2020, needed all her guile to outl...