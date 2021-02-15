Dry ice makers scramble to meet vaccine-driven demand surge

Newsfrom Japan

As Japan prepares to begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week, dry ice manufacturers are scrambling to ensure they can meet the expected surge in demand driven by a need to store the Pfizer Inc. vaccine at an ultra-cold temperature. But preparations, critical for a smooth coronavirus vaccine rollout, are facing challenges with dry ice makers possibly unable to ramp up production capacity quickly enough partly due to the difficulty of acquiring enough liquid carbon dioxide to create the refrigerant. Japan on Sunday approved the vaccine jointly developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its ...