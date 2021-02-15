Nikkei briefly tops 30,000 mark in morning on solid growth data

The Nikkei stock index briefly topped the 30,000 mark for the first time in over 30 years Monday morning, boosted by better-than-expected October-December Japanese gross domestic product data and hopes for early passage of a massive U.S. stimulus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, which has risen nearly 7 percent this month, hit 30,006.46, its highest intraday level since Aug. 3, 1990, marked during Japan's asset-inflated bubble economy period. The benchmark Nikkei index ended the morning session up 347.11 points, or 1.18 percent, from Friday at 29,867.18. The broader Topix index of all Firs...
Kyodo News

