Japan scrambles to cover railway artery severed by powerful quake

Newsfrom Japan

Airlines and bus operators decided Monday to increase services as the high-speed railway connection between the capital region and northeastern Japan remained disrupted in the wake of a powerful earthquake that struck the country two days ago. Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. said they will increase the number of flights between the Tohoku region and Tokyo's Haneda airport and Itami airport in the Osaka area. They will also use larger airplanes for some flights. JR Bus Tohoku Co. based in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, which was heavily jolted by the earthquake late Saturday, will add...