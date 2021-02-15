Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Feb. 16: -- Osaka District Court to hand down ruling on damages suit filed by a former student of a public high school who claimed she was forced to dye her naturally brown hair black at 1:10 p.m. -- Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling for ex-aide of ex-Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai over bribery case during upper house election campaign in 2019 at 1:30 p.m.