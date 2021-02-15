FOCUS: Nikkei likely to rise beyond 30,000 as businesses recover from pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo share prices are likely to continue rising after the Nikkei index briefly hit the 30,000 threshold Monday, a level not seen since the asset-inflated bubble economy period, as more businesses recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. With major Japanese firms upgrading their earnings outlooks for the year through March, some analysts forecast the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average will rise as high as 34,000 by the end of this year. After the pandemic pushed the Nikkei down to as low as 16,552.83 last March, the benchmark index has nearly doubled, which analysts have attributed ...