Yokohama Rubber to boost mold output in Thailand

Major Japanese tire maker Yokohama Rubber Co. will expand its tire mold production capacity in Thailand as part of efforts to ensure stable supply in Southeast Asia. Yokohama Rubber said in a press release Friday that the company's mold production subsidiary, Yokohama Mold Co., has started construction of new manufacturing facilities at its Thai unit in January, with completion set for late this year. Neither the scale of expansion nor investment has been disclosed. The Thai unit, Yokohama Mold (Thailand) Co., was founded in 2018 in Rayong Province. It supplies tire mold for use in passenger c...