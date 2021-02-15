Tennis: Kunieda exits in Australian Open wheelchair singles semis

Newsfrom Japan

Top seed Shingo Kunieda's bid for an 11th Australian Open title ended Monday with a straight-sets loss to Briton Alfie Hewitt in the men's wheelchair singles semifinals. By defeating the Japanese defending champion 6-3, 6-4, world No. 3 Hewitt avenged his loss to Kunieda in the U.S. Open final in September. World No. 1 Kunieda, who eased past Australian wild card Ben Weekes in his opening match to reach the semis, said he expected to "be tested" by Hewitt. Kunieda won the first three games of the opening set but dropped serve in the fourth, as Hewitt seized the momentum and closed out the set ...