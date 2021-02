Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index closed above the 30,000 mark for the first time in more than 30 years Monday as robust economic growth data in Japan added to firmness in the market, which has also been supported by strong earnings as well as hopes for a U.S. recovery despite the coronavirus pandemic. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 564.08 points, or 1.91 percent, from Friday at 30,084.15, its highest closing since Aug. 2, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset bubble.