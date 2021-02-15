Soccer: Kamada, Hasebe help Frankfurt beat Koln 2-0, climb to 3rd

Newsfrom Japan

Japan international Daichi Kamada provided the assist for the opening goal Sunday as red-hot Eintracht Frankfurt defeated FC Koln 2-0 and climbed to third place in the German Bundesliga. Kamada had an early attempt saved by Koln keeper Timo Horn, but the attacking midfielder helped break the deadlock in the 57th minute when he deflected a pass from midfielder Erik Durm into the path of striker Andre Silva, who netted from close range. Defender Evan N'Dicka doubled the lead in the 79th minute at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, heading home from a corner kick by winger Filip Kostic. Defensive mi...