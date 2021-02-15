U.S. Supreme Court allows extradition of Ghosn's escape plotters

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an American man and his son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn jump bail granted by a Tokyo court and flee to Lebanon in December 2019. The court rejected the appeal by Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter Taylor who sought to have their extradition to Japan suspended for fear of unfair treatment in the Japanese legal system. Ghosn, who hid in a box during his escape from Japan, was arrested by Tokyo prosecutors in 2018 and faces financial misconduct charges. In O...