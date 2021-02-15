Thailand's economy contracted 6.1% in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand's economy shrank 6.1 percent in 2020, the worst contraction in over two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country's tourism sector, official data showed Monday. The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council forecasts gross domestic product would grow between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent in 2021, slower than the between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent previously forecast, due to the virus's continuing spread and a delay in tourism's recovery. The year-on-year GDP contraction was due mainly to the outbreak of the virus in Thailand, which first identified a cas...