Basketball: Wizards coach Brooks lauds Hachimura after win over Boston

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks praised Rui Hachimura for "one of his best games of the year" Sunday after the second-year forward contributed 15 points and solid defense in a 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics. The Wizards outworked last year's Eastern Conference finalists at Capital One Arena in their second meeting of the season, with Hachimura helping hold Boston's All-Star forward Jayson Tatum to just 6 points. The 23-year-old from Toyama Prefecture had been working to improve his defensive versatility and eliminate a bad habit of giving opposing shooters too much room, with hi...