Nikkei opens higher on yen's weakness after retaking 30,000 mark

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index opened higher Tuesday on a weaker yen and overnight advances in European shares, extending gains after the benchmark retook the 30,000 mark for the first time in over 30 years the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 243.39 points, or 0.81 percent, from Monday to 30,327.54, its highest intraday level since Aug. 2, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.64 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,962.58. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and rubber product iss...